South Dakota State defeats Kansas City 90-62

By AP News

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler had 22 points in South Dakota State’s 90-62 win over Kansas City on Saturday.

Sayler shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 4 from the line for the Jackrabbits (10-10, 3-2 Summit League). Alec Squires added 14 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field to go with five rebounds and three steals.

Kasheem Grady II finished with 14 points for the Roos (4-16, 1-5). Karmello Branch added 12 points for Kansas City. Jerome Palm put up 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

