South Dakota State defeats Kansas City 90-62

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler had 22 points in South Dakota State’s 90-62 win over Kansas City on Saturday.

Sayler shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 4 from the line for the Jackrabbits (10-10, 3-2 Summit League). Alec Squires added 14 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field to go with five rebounds and three steals.

Kasheem Grady II finished with 14 points for the Roos (4-16, 1-5). Karmello Branch added 12 points for Kansas City. Jerome Palm put up 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

