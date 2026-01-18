Middle Tennessee beats Missouri State 90-87 in 2OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 22 points and Jahvin Carter added seven in double-overtime as Middle Tennessee defeated Missouri State 90-87 on Saturday night.

Alston also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots for the Blue Raiders (11-7, 5-2 Conference USA). Kamari Lands added 21 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 7 for 13 from beyond the arc to go with three blocks. Carter finished with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

The Bears (10-8, 4-3) were led by Keith Palek III, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 20 points and six rebounds for Missouri State. Kobi Williams also had 19 points.

Lands scored 12 points in the first half for Middle Tennessee, which led 38-36 at halftime. Middle Tennessee was outscored by two points in the second half and the game was tied 68-all at the end of regulation. Carter shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line in the second OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press