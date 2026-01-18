Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Middle Tennessee beats Missouri State 90-87 in 2OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 22 points and Jahvin Carter added seven in double-overtime as Middle Tennessee defeated Missouri State 90-87 on Saturday night.

Alston also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots for the Blue Raiders (11-7, 5-2 Conference USA). Kamari Lands added 21 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 7 for 13 from beyond the arc to go with three blocks. Carter finished with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

The Bears (10-8, 4-3) were led by Keith Palek III, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 20 points and six rebounds for Missouri State. Kobi Williams also had 19 points.

Lands scored 12 points in the first half for Middle Tennessee, which led 38-36 at halftime. Middle Tennessee was outscored by two points in the second half and the game was tied 68-all at the end of regulation. Carter shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line in the second OT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.