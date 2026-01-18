Skip to main content
Djobet scores 25 as Omaha takes down Oral Roberts 73-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Paul Djobet’s 25 points helped Omaha defeat Oral Roberts 73-62 on Saturday night.

Djobet added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (9-11, 2-3 Summit League). Lance Waddles scored 12 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Tony Osburn finished with nine points.

Ofri Naveh led the Golden Eagles (5-15, 0-5) with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Ty Harper and Connor Dow each finished with 13 points. The Golden Eagles prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

