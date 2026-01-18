Djobet scores 25 as Omaha takes down Oral Roberts 73-62

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Paul Djobet’s 25 points helped Omaha defeat Oral Roberts 73-62 on Saturday night.

Djobet added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (9-11, 2-3 Summit League). Lance Waddles scored 12 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Tony Osburn finished with nine points.

Ofri Naveh led the Golden Eagles (5-15, 0-5) with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Ty Harper and Connor Dow each finished with 13 points. The Golden Eagles prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press