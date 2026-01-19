Junjie Wang scores 15 to lead San Francisco past Washington State 85-80

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Junjie Wang’s 15 points helped San Francisco defeat Washington State 85-80 on Sunday.

Wang finished 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Dons (13-8, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Guillermo Diaz Graham hit four 3-pointers and scored 14, while Ryan Beasley had 13 points.

Eemeli Yalaho led the way for the Cougars (8-12, 3-4) with 21 points. Aaron Glass added 20 points and ND Okafor scored 14.

San Francisco took the lead for good with 1:31 remaining in the second half on a layup from David Fuchs to make it an 81-80 game.

