Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ose Okokie, Cedric Taylor III lead Howard to 78-69 victory over D-II’s Morehouse

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ose Okokie had 21 points and Cedric Taylor III posted a double-double to lead Howard to a 78-69 victory over Division II member Morehouse on Monday.

Okojie shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bison (12-8). Taylor totaled 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Travelle Bryson scored 12.

Jermontae Hill led the way for the Maroon Tigers with 20 points. Jared White added 14 points and Brandon Peters pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.