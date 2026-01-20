Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nigel James, Ben Gold rally Marquette to 105-104 victory over Providence in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freshman Nigel James Jr. scored a season-high 38 points and Ben Gold made the first of two free throws with four seconds left in overtime as Marquette edged Providence 105-104 on Monday night.

James also had eight assists for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7 Big East Conference). Royce Parham had 18 points and four blocks. Chase Ross scored 16 and Gold scored 14.

Jaylin Sellers scored a season-high 27, adding five assists to lead the Friars (9-10, 2-6). Freshman Stefan Vaaks scored a season-high 26 with four assists. Jamier Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Marquette entered halftime up 54-44. James paced the team with 12 points. James scored 20 second-half points as Marquette and Providence ended regulation tied 94-94.

James had a tying layup with 18 seconds left, prior to Gold’s winning foul shot. James was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation and made all three to force the extra five-minute period.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.