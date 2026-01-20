Nasir Whitlock scores 28 to lead Lehigh to 88-81 victory over Loyola Maryland

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 28 points to lead Lehigh to an 88-81 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Whitlock also had seven assists for the Mountain Hawks (8-12, 4-3 Patriot League). Edouard Benoit added 18 points and Joshua Ingram scored 14 on 5-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Braeden Speed finished with 20 points and four assists to pace the Greyhounds (6-14, 2-5). Emmett Adair added 13 points and Jonas Sirtautas scored 12.

Benoit had 10 points in the first half as the two teams played to a 41-all tie at the break. Whitlock scored 18 in a second half that featured 11 lead changes and seven ties.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press