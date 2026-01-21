Skip to main content
Simmons scores 26 in St. Bonaventure’s 84-70 victory against Loyola Chicago

By AP News

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 26 points as St. Bonaventure beat Loyola Chicago 84-70 on Tuesday night.

Simmons shot 7 of 17 from the field, including 6 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bonnies (12-7, 1-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Frank Mitchell scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds and five steals. Cayden Charles had 16 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line. The Bonnies ended a five-game skid with the win.

The Ramblers (5-15, 1-6) were led by Joshua Ola-Joseph, who posted 20 points. Loyola Chicago also got 15 points and six rebounds from Nic Anderson. Deywilk Tavarez finished with 10 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Ramblers.

Mitchell scored 10 points in the first half and St. Bonaventure went into the break trailing 42-30. Simmons scored St. Bonaventure’s final six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

