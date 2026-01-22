Taylor’s 27 lead UNC Asheville over South Carolina Upstate 83-69

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kameron Taylor’s 27 points helped UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 83-69 on Wednesday night.

Taylor shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (9-12, 3-4 Big South Conference). Justin Wright added 20 points and six assists while going 7 of 14 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Toyaz Solomon shot 5 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Spartans (9-12, 1-5) were led by Mason Bendinger, who posted 28 points and two blocks. Karmani Gregory added 16 points and two steals for South Carolina Upstate. Isaiah Skinner also had six points and three steals.

