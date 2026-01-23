Marshall makes a program-record 26 3-pointers in 115-60 victory over UL Monroe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wilson Dubinsky scored 17 points, Caleb Hollenbeck added 15 points, and the two guards combined to make 10 of Marshall’s 26 3-pointers in a 115-60 victory over UL Monroe on Thursday.

Marshall set a program and Sun Belt Conference record with 26 made 3-pointers on just 52 attempts.

Dubinsky added seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Wyatt Fricks scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 and added nine rebounds. Hollenbeck shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Warhawks (3-17, 0-8) were led by Renars Sondors, who posted 16 points. Krystian Lewis added 15 points and MJ Russell had 10 points. The loss was the Warhawks’ 10th straight.

After scoring a season-high 65 points in the first half, Marshall outscored the Warhawks 50-24 in the second and held ULM to just 28.8% from the field (17 of 59). The Herd also dominated the glass 54-27.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press