Tot scores 21, Appalachian State beats Louisiana 72-58

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Tot had 21 points in Appalachian State’s 72-58 win over Louisiana on Thursday.

Tot had five rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kasen Jennings scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Michael Marcus Jr. had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Dorian Finister led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-16, 3-6) with 16 points and two steals. Louisiana also got 13 points and seven assists from De’Vion Lavergne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

