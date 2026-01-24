Skip to main content
Marcus scores 14, Appalachian State defeats UL Monroe 59-43

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Marcus Jr. and Luke Wilson each scored 14 points and recorded double-doubles as Appalachian State beat UL Monroe 59-43 on Friday.

Marcus grabbed 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Wilson added 12 rebounds and five blocks. Jalen Tot shot 4 for 14 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

MJ Russell finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Warhawks (3-18, 0-9). The loss is the 11th in a row for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

