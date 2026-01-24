Mercyhurst wins 61-57 against New Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Qadir Martin’s 16 points helped Mercyhurst defeat New Haven 61-57 on Friday.

Martin also contributed three blocks for the Lakers (9-11, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Bernie Blunt scored 15 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jake Lemelman had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Chargers (9-11, 4-3) were led by Najimi George, who posted 17 points. Andre Pasha added 15 points for New Haven. Jabri Fitzpatrick also had 12 points and five assists.

By The Associated Press