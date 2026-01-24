Marshall scores 21, Austin Peay beats Stetson 73-65

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points as Austin Peay beat Stetson 73-65 on Friday.

Marshall also added nine rebounds for the Governors (13-6, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zyree Collins scored 16 points and added five assists. Anton Brookshire shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Collin Kuhl finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hatters (7-14, 3-5). Alex Doyle added 13 points for Stetson. Ethan Copeland finished with 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press