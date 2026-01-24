Furman wins 89-66 over UNC Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 27 points as Furman beat UNC Greensboro 89-66 on Friday.

Wilkins had six assists for the Paladins (14-7, 5-3 Southern Conference). Tom House scored 25 points while going 8 of 12 (7 for 10 from 3-point range). Cole Bowser finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Justin Neely led the way for the Spartans (8-13, 4-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. UNC Greensboro also got 17 points and two steals from KJ Younger. Valentino Pinedo also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press