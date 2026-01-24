Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
51.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Candelino scores 17 in Lipscomb’s 86-71 victory over FGCU

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ross Candelino scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat FGCU 86-71 on Friday.

Candelino added seven rebounds for the Bisons (14-7, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ethan Duncan went 5 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Grant Asman shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (8-13, 2-6) were led in scoring by Isaiah Malone, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. FGCU also got 15 points from Rory Stewart. Jordan Ellerbee finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.