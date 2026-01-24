Candelino scores 17 in Lipscomb’s 86-71 victory over FGCU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ross Candelino scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat FGCU 86-71 on Friday.

Candelino added seven rebounds for the Bisons (14-7, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ethan Duncan went 5 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Grant Asman shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (8-13, 2-6) were led in scoring by Isaiah Malone, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. FGCU also got 15 points from Rory Stewart. Jordan Ellerbee finished with 12 points.

By The Associated Press