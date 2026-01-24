Skip to main content
LIU knocks off Stonehill 66-63

By AP News

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Greg Gordon and Jamal Fuller each scored 20 points to help LIU defeat Stonehill 66-63 on Friday.

Gordon also added six rebounds for the Sharks (12-8, 6-1 Northeast Conference). Fuller shot 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jomo Goings shot 2 of 7 from the field and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding three blocks.

The Skyhawks (6-14, 3-4) were led by Chas Stinson, who posted 20 points and two steals. Stonehill also got 13 points from Hermann Koffi.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

