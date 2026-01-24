Banks, Bettiol lead UMass over Buffalo 68-67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 19 points and Leonardo Bettiol capped the scoring with 1:02 remaining on a three-point play to give UMass a 68-67 victory over Buffalo on Friday.

Banks shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Minutemen (13-8, 4-5 Mid-American Conference). Bettiol scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bulls (13-7, 3-5) were led by Ryan Sabol, who posted 27 points and five assists. Buffalo also got 18 points and seven assists from Daniel Freitag. Noah Batchelor had 16 points.

Banks put up 11 points in the first half for UMass, which led 38-29 at the break. Hankins-Sanford scored nine points in the second half for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press