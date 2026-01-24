Skip to main content
Hogarth has 17, Gardner-Webb knocks off South Carolina Upstate 67-65

By AP News

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Hogarth scored 17 points and Colin Hawkins made a go-ahead basket with 4.1 seconds left as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 67-65 on Friday.

Hogarth also contributed 11 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-19, 1-6 Big South Conference). Hawkins scored 11 points while going 5 of 13. Jamias Ferere had 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs broke a seven-game losing streak.

Karmani Gregory led the way for the Spartans (9-13, 1-6) with 22 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 15 points from Carmelo Adkins. Mason Bendinger also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

