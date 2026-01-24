Skip to main content
Bryant puts up 22 in Jacksonville State’s 75-58 win over Middle Tennessee

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Anthony Bryant’s 22 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Middle Tennessee 75-58 on Friday.

Bryant went 7 of 9 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Gamecocks (10-9, 5-3 Conference USA). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 20 points while shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Emondrek Erkins-Ford had 14 points and finished 6 of 11 from the field.

Kamari Lands finished with 15 points for the Blue Raiders (11-8, 5-3). Jahvin Carter added 13 points and six assists for Middle Tennessee. Tre Green also had 12 points.

Jacksonville State took the lead with 15:07 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. El Moutaouakkil led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-34 at the break. Bryant scored a team-high 14 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

