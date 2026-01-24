Tripp scores 23 as Rhode Island knocks off George Mason 74-65

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jahmere Tripp had 23 points in Rhode Island’s 74-65 win against George Mason on Saturday.

Tripp added seven rebounds for the Rams (12-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 20 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line. Jonah Hinton shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kory Mincy finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Patriots (18-2, 6-1). Jahari Long added 11 points for George Mason. Emmanuel Kanga had nine points. The Patriots broke a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

By The Associated Press