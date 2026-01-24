Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tripp scores 23 as Rhode Island knocks off George Mason 74-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jahmere Tripp had 23 points in Rhode Island’s 74-65 win against George Mason on Saturday.

Tripp added seven rebounds for the Rams (12-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 20 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line. Jonah Hinton shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kory Mincy finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Patriots (18-2, 6-1). Jahari Long added 11 points for George Mason. Emmanuel Kanga had nine points. The Patriots broke a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.