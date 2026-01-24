Cox, Colgate beat Boston University 80-79 in OT

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox scored 23 points to lead Colgate, including the game-winning jump shot with 11 seconds left in the overtime, and the Raiders knocked off Boston University 80-79 on Saturday.

Cox also added five assists for the Raiders (12-9, 6-2 Patriot League). Sam Wright added 22 points while shooting 8 for 14 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to go with six rebounds. Kyle Carlesimo shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Chance Gladden led the way for the Terriers (8-13, 3-5) with 25 points and two steals. Michael McNair added 20 points for Boston University. Ben Defty finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Wright put up seven points in the first half for Colgate, who trailed 30-27 at the break. Colgate outscored Boston University by three points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 66-66. Cox scored nine points to lead Colgate in the overtime, including the game-winner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press