Robinson scores 24, Oakland beats Detroit Mercy 95-87

By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Brody Robinson had 24 points in Oakland’s 95-87 win against Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Robinson also contributed 10 assists for the Golden Grizzlies (12-10, 8-3 Horizon League). Ziare Wells scored 24 points while going 11 of 13 from the field. Tuburu Niavalurua shot 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Legend Geeter led the way for the Titans (8-12, 5-6) with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Tyler Spratt added 21 points and six rebounds for Detroit Mercy. TJ Nadeau also recorded 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

