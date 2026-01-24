Wysinger scores 23, Texas Southern beats Alabama A&M 89-74

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaylen Wysinger had 23 points in Texas Southern’s 89-74 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Wysinger shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Tigers (5-13, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Troy Hupstead added 17 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the line, to go with six rebounds. Alex Anderson had 16 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Kintavious Dozier led the Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Alabama A&M also got 15 points from Koron Davis. Sami Pissis had 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

By The Associated Press