Wysinger scores 23, Texas Southern beats Alabama A&M 89-74

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaylen Wysinger had 23 points in Texas Southern’s 89-74 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Wysinger shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Tigers (5-13, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Troy Hupstead added 17 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the line, to go with six rebounds. Alex Anderson had 16 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Kintavious Dozier led the Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Alabama A&M also got 15 points from Koron Davis. Sami Pissis had 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

