No. 22 West Virginia women overcome 13-point deficit to beat BYU 91-77

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Sydney Woodley had 23 points and Gia Cooke scored 21 as No. 22 West Virginia overcame a 13-point deficit to beat BYU 91-77 on Saturday night.

Woodley made 6 of 7 shots and 11 of 12 free throws for the Mountaineers (17-4, 7-2 Big 12 Conference), adding four steals. Cooke hit four 3-pointers and handed out four assists.

Carter McCray posted her first double-double this season for West Virginia with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Harrison pitched in with 11 points, six assists and four steals and Kierra Wheeler also scored 11.

Sophomore Delaney Gibb scored a season-high 28 for the Cougars (15-5, 4-4). Reserve Olivia Hamlin scored 13 and Marya Hudgins had 10 points, seven rebounds and six of BYU’s 25 turnovers.

Hamlin hit a 3-pointer and Bolanie Yussuf scored in the paint to cap a 20-7 game-opening run for BYU. Cooke hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-1 run and West Virginia closed within 21-16 after one quarter.

The Mountaineers used a 15-3 second-quarter run to take a 35-32 lead on the way to a 41-38 advantage at halftime.

Gibb opened the second half with a 3-pointer to pull BYU even. Sydney Shaw answered with a 3-pointer and Cooke and Harrison scored in the paint to finish a 14-2 run as West Virginia took its first double-digit lead at 55-43. Gibb had eight points from there to help the Cougars cut it to 62-55 heading to the fourth quarter.

West Virginia used an 8-2 run to up its lead 70-57 to start the final period and wasn’t threatened.

BYU went 1-2 in three straight home games against ranked teams — losing 69-58 to No. 18 Baylor before beating No. 19 Texas Tech 73-61.

Up next

West Virginia: At Utah on Tuesday.

BYU: At Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.