Ridvan Tutic rallies Stonehill to 61-59 victory over Central Connecticut

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ridvan Tutic had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left and finished with 12 points to help Stonehill defeat Central Connecticut 61-59 on Monday night.

Tutic also had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-14, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Trenton Ruth hit two 3-pointers and also scored 12. Rex Sunderland added nine points.

Darin Smith Jr. led the way for the Blue Devils (10-9, 4-4) with 12 points. Jay Rodgers and Melo Sanchez both scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

