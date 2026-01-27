Owen Bronston Jr. leads South Carolina State to 70-64 victory over Delaware State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Owen Bronston Jr. had 15 points to guide South Carolina State to a 70-64 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Bronston did his scoring on 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (5-16, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Jayden Johnson and James Morrow both scored 14 for South Carolina State and Florian Tenebay added 10 points.

Dean Shepherd scored 14 off the bench to lead the Hornets (5-15, 0-5), who have lost six in a row. Zion Bethea added 13 points and Miles Webb scored 11.

