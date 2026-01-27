Alfred Worrell Jr. hits game winner, scores career-high 33 as Morgan State tops Norfolk State 79-78

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. hit a go-ahead jumper with two seconds left, scoring a career-high 33 points to rally Morgan State over Norfolk State 79-78 on Monday night.

Worrell shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 7 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (8-13, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Davis had 16 points.

The Spartans (10-13, 3-3) were led by Jaquel Morris, who recorded 23 points and six rebounds. Anthony McComb III had 14 points and Elijah Jamison scored 13.

By The Associated Press