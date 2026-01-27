Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Alfred Worrell Jr. hits game winner, scores career-high 33 as Morgan State tops Norfolk State 79-78

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. hit a go-ahead jumper with two seconds left, scoring a career-high 33 points to rally Morgan State over Norfolk State 79-78 on Monday night.

Worrell shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 7 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (8-13, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Davis had 16 points.

The Spartans (10-13, 3-3) were led by Jaquel Morris, who recorded 23 points and six rebounds. Anthony McComb III had 14 points and Elijah Jamison scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.