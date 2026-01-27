Daeshun Ruffin, Jayme Mitchell Jr. lift Jackson State over Florida A&M 66-65

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin had 30 points and Jayme Mitchell Jr. hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining to rally Jackson State to a 66-65 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Ruffin also had six assists for the Tigers (6-14, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Mitchell added nine rebounds and three steals. His go-ahead shot was the final points of the game.

Kaleb Washington finished with 17 points for the Rattlers (8-10, 5-2), who had a five-game win streak end. Jordan Chatman added 16 points and Miles Ndalama scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press