Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Daniel Rouzan, Jokobi Heady guide Bethune-Cookman to 82-73 victory over Alcorn State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Rouzan had 24 points and Jokobi Heady scored 20 to lead Bethune-Cookman to an 82-73 victory over Alcorn State on Monday night.

Rouzan shot 10 of 15 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (9-11, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Heady added five rebounds. Doctor Bradley pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds, sinking 6 of 8 shots.

The Braves (3-16, 2-5) were led by Shane Lancaster with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tycen McDaniels added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Omari Hamilton scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.