Julien Gomez leads UT Rio Grande Valley over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64-55

By AP News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Julien Gomez scored 19 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-CC 64-55 on Monday night.

Gomez also had seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (10-11, 6-6 Southland Conference). Jaylen Washington shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 13 points. Koree Cotton shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Nick Shogbonyo led the way for the Islanders (11-10, 7-5) with 12 points. Sheldon Williams totaled 10 points and six rebounds, while Mason Gibson scored 10.

UT Rio Grande Valley entered halftime up 24-20. Gomez paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Cotton’s 3-pointer with 12:23 remaining in the second half gave UT Rio Grande Valley the lead for good at 39-36.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

