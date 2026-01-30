Hurley scores 18, Vermont beats UMBC 64-55

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 18 points in Vermont’s 64-55 victory over UMBC on Thursday.

Hurley also added seven rebounds for the Catamounts (14-8, 6-1 America East Conference). Lucas Mari scored 16 points off the bench while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. Ben Johnson finished with 11 points.

The Retrievers (12-8, 5-2) were led in scoring by Caden Diggs, who finished with 14 points off the bench. Jose Roberto Tanchyn added 13 points for UMBC.

