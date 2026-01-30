Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Hurley scores 18, Vermont beats UMBC 64-55

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 18 points in Vermont’s 64-55 victory over UMBC on Thursday.

Hurley also added seven rebounds for the Catamounts (14-8, 6-1 America East Conference). Lucas Mari scored 16 points off the bench while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. Ben Johnson finished with 11 points.

The Retrievers (12-8, 5-2) were led in scoring by Caden Diggs, who finished with 14 points off the bench. Jose Roberto Tanchyn added 13 points for UMBC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.