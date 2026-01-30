Skip to main content
Williams has 21, Lindenwood knocks off Southern Indiana 73-60

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Dontrez Williams’ 21 points helped Lindenwood defeat Southern Indiana 73-60 on Thursday night.

Williams also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Lions (13-9, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Anias Futrell scored 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Milos Nenadic had 18 points and went 8 of 19 from the field.

The Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-9) were led by Amaree Brown, who posted 22 points. Southern Indiana also got 10 points and two steals from Cardell Bailey. Tolu Samuels had 15 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

