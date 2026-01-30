Terry’s 16 help Southeast Missouri State take down Western Illinois 78-74

Skip to main content
By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Brendan Terry had 16 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 78-74 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Terry had eight rebounds for the Redhawks (12-10, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Marqueas Bell scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Braxton Stacker shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Leathernecks (4-18, 0-11) were led by Lucas Lorenzen, who posted 20 points and six rebounds. Goanar Biliew added 14 points and seven rebounds. Makai Kvamme also recorded 14 points, five assists and three steals.

The Leathernecks prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

