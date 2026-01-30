Skip to main content
Martin’s 21 help High Point down Presbyterian 84-81

By AP News

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 21 points, including two free throws with six seconds left, as High Point beat Presbyterian 84-81 on Thursday night.

Martin shot 6 of 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line for the Panthers (19-4, 7-1 Big South Conference). Terry Anderson added 18 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor. Owen Aquino shot 4 of 12 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Blue Hose (11-12, 4-4) were led by Jonah Pierce, who posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Triston Wilson added 25 points and five assists. Carl Parrish also had 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

