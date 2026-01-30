Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bukumirovic scores 21, UT Martin downs Eastern Illinois 76-68

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic scored 21 points as UT Martin beat Eastern Illinois 76-68 on Thursday.

Bukumirovic also contributed nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (16-5, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Damien King scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Afan Trnka had 10 points and shot 3 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Terry McMorris finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Panthers (9-13, 5-6). Meechie White added 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.