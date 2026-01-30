Bukumirovic scores 21, UT Martin downs Eastern Illinois 76-68

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic scored 21 points as UT Martin beat Eastern Illinois 76-68 on Thursday.

Bukumirovic also contributed nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (16-5, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Damien King scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Afan Trnka had 10 points and shot 3 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Terry McMorris finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Panthers (9-13, 5-6). Meechie White added 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press