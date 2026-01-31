Fiegen scores 17 as Cornell knocks off Princeton 87-64

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Fiegen scored 17 points as Cornell beat Princeton 87-64 on Friday.

Fiegen went 7 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Big Red (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League). Cooper Noard scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Josh Baldwin went 6 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jackson Hicke led the way for the Tigers (7-14, 3-3) with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press