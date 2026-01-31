Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Youngstown State defeats IU Indianapolis 85-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins and Cris Carroll each had 18 points in Youngstown State’s 85-76 win over IU Indianapolis on Friday.

Dawkins also added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Penguins (11-12, 4-8 Horizon League). Carroll shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Tae Blackshear shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Jaguars (6-18, 2-11) were led by Jaxon Edwards with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Compas also scored 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.