Siena earns 82-79 win over Niagara

By AP News

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 25 points to help Siena defeat Niagara 82-79 on Friday.

Shoats added six assists for the Saints (15-7, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Gavin Doty added 23 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Francis Folefac had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Josiah Sabino led the Purple Eagles (5-16, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Landon Williams added 18 points for Niagara. Justin Hawkins also put up 16 points, eight assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

