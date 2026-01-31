Skip to main content
Dinkins scores 22, Manhattan knocks off Rider 95-90

By AP News

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Dinkins had 22 points in Manhattan’s 95-90 win over Rider on Friday night.

Dinkins shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Jaspers (9-14, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Terrance Jones scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Jaden Winston shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Zion Cruz finished with 22 points, four assists and two steals for the Broncs (2-18, 1-10). Caleb Smith added 18 points and seven rebounds for Rider. Aasim Burton had 15 points, 11 assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

