Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Robert Morris 83-71

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 21 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Robert Morris 83-71 on Saturday.

Hadnot also added seven rebounds for the Mastodons (14-9, 8-4 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Maximus Nelson shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

DeSean Goode finished with 17 points for the Colonials (14-10, 6-7). Ryan Prather Jr. added 16 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Albert Vargas finished with 11 points.

By The Associated Press