Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
70.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Robert Morris 83-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 21 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Robert Morris 83-71 on Saturday.

Hadnot also added seven rebounds for the Mastodons (14-9, 8-4 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Maximus Nelson shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

DeSean Goode finished with 17 points for the Colonials (14-10, 6-7). Ryan Prather Jr. added 16 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Albert Vargas finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.