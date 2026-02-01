Riley scores 35, hits go-ahead FTs with 14 seconds left, ECU beats Florida Atlantic 76-75

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Joran Riley led the East Carolina Pirates with 35 points, which included two free throws with 14 seconds left, and the Pirates defeated Florida Atlantic 76-75 on Sunday.

Riley had nine rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (7-15, 2-7 American Athletic Conference). Demitri Gardner added 12 points, five rebounds and five steals while shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Giovanni Emejuru had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Elohim finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 6-4). Florida Atlantic also got 16 points and two steals from Devin Vanterpool. Josiah Parker finished with 15 points.

Riley scored 15 points in the second half for East Carolina including the go-ahead free throws. Elohim missed a potential winning half-court heave at the buzzer.

By The Associated Press