Futrell scores 26, Lindenwood takes down Morehead State 79-78

By AP News

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Anias Futrell’s 26 points helped Lindenwood defeat Morehead State 79-78 on Saturday.

Futrell added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Lions (14-9, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Milos Nenadic added 21 points while going 7 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Dontrez Williams had 18 points.

The Eagles (12-11, 8-4) were led in scoring by Chase Dawson, who finished with 16 points and four assists. George Marshall added 14 points for Morehead State. Anouar Mellouk had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

