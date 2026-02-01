Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Khaden Bennett posts double-double to lead Wyoming to 68-57 victory over Colorado State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Khaden Bennett had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wyoming to a 68-57 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Bennett also had three steals for the Cowboys (13-9, 4-7 Mountain West Conference). Damarion Dennis made all eight of his free throws and scored 16. Leland Walker added 10 points.

Jevin Muniz led the way for the Rams (12-10, 3-8) with 14 points and seven assists. Kyle Jorgensen added 13 points and six rebounds.

Wyoming took the lead with 18:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Bennett led with 13 points in the first half for a 27-23 lead at the break. Wyoming turned a four-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 12-0 run to make it a 54-38 lead with 7:21 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.