Santa Clara runs winning streak to six with 104-73 victory over reeling Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brenton Knapper had 22 points, Allen Graves added a double-double and Santa Clara upped its winning streak to six by handing Loyola Marymount a sixth straight defeat, 104-73 on Saturday night.

Knapper added five steals for the Broncos (19-5, 10-1 West Coast Conference). Graves added 17 points and 10 rebounds, making 7 of 8 shots. KJ Cochran had 15 points.

Myron Amey Jr. led the way for the Lions (11-13, 2-9) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Josh Dalton totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. AJ Thomas finished with 11 points and four assists.

Santa Clara took the lead with 17:33 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Elijah Mahi led the team with 12 points for a 44-31 advantage at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press