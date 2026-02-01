Skip to main content
Jake Hall scores 27 to lead New Mexico past San Jose State 90-80

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Hall had 27 points to help New Mexico defeat San Jose State 90-80 on Saturday night.

Hall went 10 of 14 from the field (7 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Lobos (18-4, 9-2 Mountain West Conference). Tomislav Buljan totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds. Deyton Albury had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Colby Garland led the way for the Spartans (6-16, 1-10) with 24 points and six assists. Jermaine Washington added 18 points and Sadraque NgaNga chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

New Mexico took the lead with 18:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hall led the team with 16 points for a 41-35 advantage at the break. New Mexico used a 10-2 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 70-57 with 8:43 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

