David Fuchs scored 30 to propel San Francisco to 87-82 victory over Pacific

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Fuchs scored 30 points to lead San Francisco to an 87-82 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

Fuchs made 11 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 9 free throws for the Dons (14-10, 6-5 West Coast Conference), adding nine rebounds.

Tyrone Riley IV added 16 points and six rebounds for San Francisco, which led 35-32 at halftime. Junjie Wang and Legend Smiley both scored 11. Ryan Beasley had 11 assists to go with eight points.

Elias Ralph scored 23 points to pace the Tigers (15-9, 6-5). TJ Wainwright had 15 points, Justin Rochelin scored 14 and JJaion Pitt added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

