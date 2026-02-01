Unseld scores 17 as Western Kentucky downs Middle Tennessee 65-60

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kade Unseld’s 17 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Middle Tennessee 65-60 on Saturday.

Unseld shot 6 for 13, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Hilltoppers (12-10, 5-6 Conference USA) and added two steels. Armelo Boone added 12 points while going 5 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) with five rebounds. Grant Newell shot 4 for 13, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Kamari Lands led the Blue Raiders (11-10, 5-5) with 25 points, five rebounds and two steals. Torey Alston added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Middle Tennessee. Chris Loofe finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Western Kentucky went into halftime ahead of Middle Tennessee 30-23. Unseld put up 14 points in the half. Western Kentucky used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 58-46 with 5:40 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.