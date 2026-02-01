Petkovski scores 17 as UT Martin takes down Western Illinois 84-44

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Filip Petkovski scored 17 points as UT Martin beat Western Illinois 84-44 on Saturday.

Petkovski also added eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (17-5, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Matas Deniusas scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three steals. Andrija Bukumirovic shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Leathernecks (4-19, 0-12) were led in scoring by Lucas Lorenzen, who finished with eight points. The loss was the Leathernecks’ 12th straight.

