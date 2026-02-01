Skip to main content
Petkovski scores 17 as UT Martin takes down Western Illinois 84-44

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Filip Petkovski scored 17 points as UT Martin beat Western Illinois 84-44 on Saturday.

Petkovski also added eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (17-5, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Matas Deniusas scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three steals. Andrija Bukumirovic shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Leathernecks (4-19, 0-12) were led in scoring by Lucas Lorenzen, who finished with eight points. The loss was the Leathernecks’ 12th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

