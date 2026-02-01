Skip to main content
Gibson scores 18 as Texas A&M-CC knocks off Houston Christian 73-71

By AP News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Mason Gibson’s 18 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Houston Christian 73-71 on Saturday.

Trent Johnson hit a 3-pointer to pull Houston Christian to 71-69 with 16 seconds left before the Islanders held on from the free-throw line.

Gibson added six rebounds for the Islanders (12-10, 8-5 Southland Conference). Cenker Evran scored 13 points and added six rebounds. D’Avian Houston finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Demari Williams led the Huskies (8-14, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. D’Aundre Samuels added 17 points for Houston Christian. Ryan Bartley finished with 14 points and two blocks. Johnson and Demarco Bethea added 10 point apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

